Universities of Cuba and Spain Sign Collaboration Agreements in Havana

EFE (via 14ymedio), Havana, 4 July 2023 — Universities of Cuba and Spain signed more than 15 collaboration agreements during the meeting of rectors and higher education authorities initiated this Monday in Havana to strengthen bilateral academic and scientific cooperation.

The participating rectors presented the portfolio of activities, courses, scholarships and possibilities for collaboration between Cuban and Spanish institutions, with a tradition of academic exchange, as reported by the Ministry of Higher Education of Cuba on social networks.

The meeting is spearheaded by the Cuban Minister of Higher Education, Walter Baluja, and the president of the Ibero-American Postgraduate University Association and rector of the University of Seville, Miguel Ángel Castro Arroyo.

During the Cuba-Spain university meeting, the Ibero-American collaborative program of doctoral training in artificial intelligence will also be presented. “Invigorating the internationalization of higher education is a priority of the sector in Cuba,” the Ministry said.

He also indicated that the meeting of the Cuban and Spanish rectors “values new opportunities for bilateral collaboration” and is “a space conducive to agreements, agreements, mobility, joint projects, double degree programs and doctorates, among other expected results.”

Translated by Regina Anavy

