Trying To Put Out a Small Fire in Humboldt National Park, in Eastern Cuba

EFE (via 14ymedio), Miami, 20 January 2024 –The Cuban Ranger Corps is trying to put out a small fire in Alejandro de Humboldt National Park, declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2001, one of the most important protected areas in the country, the official press reported on Saturday. The fire began last Wednesday and has since affected about 10 acres, in the area known as Ojito del Aguain, located in eastern Cuba, according to Cubadebate.

The fire broke out near the towns of Tres Fiebres and Alto de Cruzata, in the municipalities of Moa, in Holguín, and Yateras, in Guantánamo, respectively, according to the report.

In April 2021, a large-scale forest fire broke out in the National Park for more than 10 days and left between 3,700 and 7,400 acres of forest burned.

The Alejandro de Humboldt National Park has the greatest plant diversity in the Cuban archipelago and the Caribbean islands.

The park concentrates three varieties of forest classified as mesophytic evergreen, broadleaf and pine, and has 905 endemic species of flora, almost 30% of all those on the Island.

After becoming a UNESCO World Heritage site, it received a National Conservation Award in 2011.

Translated by Regina Anavy

____________

COLLABORATE WITH OUR WORK: The 14ymedio team is committed to practicing serious journalism that reflects Cuba’s reality in all its depth. Thank you for joining us on this long journey. We invite you to continue supporting us by becoming a member of 14ymedio now. Together we can continue transforming journalism in Cuba.