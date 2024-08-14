Trinidad is Cuba’s Heritage ‘Trap’ To Attract Chinese Tourists

Travelers from Beijing are looking for destinations more associated with shopping or city tourism

14ymedio, Havana, 5 August 2024 — Cuba’s many sun and beach destinations may be a benefit for most of the tourists who come to the island, but when it comes to travelers from China, the authorities have had to come up with ways to create attractive offers. Not only do the Chinese not seek out this type of vacation, but they prefer offers linked to nature or heritage tourism and shopping. In this sense, the town of Trinidad, in Sancti Spíritus, has become the perfect destination to sell to these travelers.

“Trinidad is a very special city,” museologist and historian Victor Echenagusia told the Chinese state news agency Xinhua, noting that many travelers from that country come to the town for its historical appeal. “Trinidad is a heritage site in that sense and holds the category of Artisanal City of the World and Creative City,” he emphasized.

Echenagusía explained that the city is almost a must-see destination and of “the highest” value for Chinese tourists, who are looking for more social and cultural experiences when choosing their vacation destinations. The colonial buildings, the cobblestone streets and the number of handicrafts sold in the town – especially the “typical” local textiles mentioned by the historian, despite the fact that they are made all over the island – are attractive to Chinese tourists.

The museum expert also romanticizes the city and its “well-preserved” architecture, despite the fact that Trinidad’s old buildings have been neglected for decades by the authorities, who pass off layers of paint as “repairs.”

As for tourist numbers and concrete results, Echenagusía did not mention any, although he insists that Chinese tourism in Trinidad is included in the government’s plans – until now delayed – to reach 3.5 million travelers this year. Work is being done “to recover the leisure industry in the country through the promotion of its historical and traditional attractions,” adds Xinhua.

Havana, falling to pieces, and Trinidad, in similar conditions, are perhaps the last real bastions of heritage tourism on the island, even though Echenagusía insists that Cuba still maintains its “variety and the perfect conservation of its heritage cities.” Trying to sell them as a “must-see” is nothing more than the latest of the desperate measures that the regime has taken in recent months to attract Chinese tourists.

Changes were implemented in hotels – the arrangement of rooms according to Asian standards, the variety in diet, among others – and promotion agreements were established between tour operators of both countries, with the increase in Chinese tourism to the Island included in the bilateral agenda of both Beijing and Havana.

Air China, which had not flown to Cuba for years, inaugurated a route between the capitals of both countries, with a stopover in Madrid

More recently, Air China , which had not flown to Cuba for years, launched a route between the capitals of both countries, with a stopover in Madrid. The connection, however, seems to be used more for its sections than for its final destination. In other words, many of the travelers who fly from Beijing end up staying in the Spanish capital, and a good part of the flight to Havana carries Cubans and Europeans.

Cuba also announced last May that it would exempt Chinese tourists from visa requirements, a policy that was not reciprocated by China. The day after the measure was taken, searches for holiday packages to the island increased by 40% on the platforms of the eastern giant. This, however, has not been enough for the Cuban regime, which is trying at all costs – through its allies, such as Russia or China itself – to replace the European tourism that has been in free fall since the Covid-19 pandemic.

