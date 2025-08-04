Three Minors Died and One Was Injured in a Lightning Strike in Villa Clara, Cuba

One of the victims, aged 14, was vacationing on the island from the United States.

14ymedio, Madrid, 4 August 2025 — Three minors died this Sunday in Manicaragua, Villa Clara, after being struck by lightning during a storm. They were accompanied by Diamelis Delgado Granados, 14, the only survivor of the group. She is now hospitalized and is recovering well, according to authorities.

The victims are Andy Alberto Turiño González, 13, Analía García Rodríguez, 14, and Jorge Alejandro de la Coba Monteagudo, also 14, who had traveled from the United States to spend the holidays in Cuba.

Authorities rushed to the José Luis Miranda Children’s Hospital in Santa Clara, where they monitored the injured girl. “The young woman remains conscious, oriented, and shows positive progress,” Magalys Molina Díaz, a specialist in the center’s Intermediate Therapy Unit, told the official press.

“We are relieved to know that Diamelis is progressing positively thanks to the swift intervention of the medical team. We reiterate our commitment to supporting the family and ensuring she receives all the necessary care for her full recovery,” said Susely Morfa, First Secretary of the Communist Party, who attended with the provincial governor, Milaxy Yanet Sánchez Armas.

Just two months ago, two other teenagers lost their lives in a similar manner in Bautá, Artemisa. That incident occurred on June 7 in the Pita neighborhood, in Urban Council 2, when Luis Antonio and Maicol, who were playing soccer outdoors, were struck by lightning.

In 2023, another electric shock killed Dunielkis Fonseca Borges, a worker at the Nickel Union Services Company in Moa, Holguín. In that case, six other coworkers who were waiting for transportation home were injured.

Cuba records an annual average of 54 deaths from lightning strikes, the leading cause of death from meteorological phenomena on the island, with 1,742 deaths between 1987 and 2017, according to the latest data available thanks to a study conducted by specialists from the Island’s Institute of Meteorology (Insmet).

