The Video of the Documentary About ‘Patria y Vida’ Is Nominated for the Latin Grammy 2023

EFE (via 14ymedio), Seville, 19 September 2023 — The documentary Patria y Vida: The Power of Music, which narrates the vicissitudes of the song Patria y Vida, banned in Cuba and winner of two Latin Grammys, is nominated for these awards this year in the Best Long Video category.

“At a time when art and social justice intertwine their voices, Patria y Vida [Homeland and Life]: The Power of Music resonates strongly, receiving its well-deserved nomination in awards that for the first time will be delivered in Seville (Spain) next November, says the public relations company on Tuesday.

Directed by the Spanish singer, songwriter and actress Beatriz Luengo, the documentary stages not only the protagonists of the song, but also “submerges the viewer in a visual narrative that pays tribute to iconic figures such as Celia Cruz, with the special participation of Gloria and Emilio Estefan and Camila Cabello,” the statement details.

The documentary premiered last March during the Miami Film Festival 2023 and narrates “the experiences, fears, injustices and victories” of a song that was the anthem of the peaceful protests of July 11, 2021.

The song, performed by Romero, the duo Gente de Zona (Alexander Delgado and Randy Malcom), Descemer Bueno and the rappers El Funky and Osorbo, the latter a prisoner in Cuba, won the Latin Grammys for song of the year and best urban song in 2021.

The documentary “reinforces the song’s legacy, demonstrating how a melody becomes a movement, a cry for freedom, and now, a story worthy of being told on the big screen,” the statement adds.

With more than 450 million views on TikTok and acclaimed by American media as “the sound of freedom,” this documentary is positioned as “an essential representation of how art has the power to change realities and narrate stories that must be heard.”

Meanwhile, the Colombians Camilo, Karol G and Shakira, with seven nominations each, are the artists with the most award options in the Latin Grammy 2023, concurrently with great favorites, such as the Argentine Bizarrap, with six, or the Spanish Pablo Alborán, with five.

There are also five candidacies accumulated by the Puerto Rican Bad Bunny, the Argentine María Becerra, the Colombian Feid and the Mexican Natalia Lafourcade, as revealed on Tuesday by the Latin Recording Academy in a broadcast from Seville (Spain), which this year also hosts its great gala on November 16.

Translated by Regina Anavy

