The Spanish Enjoy Travel Agency Will Inaugurate a Flight From Madrid to Havana in June With Plus Ultra

14ymedio, Madrid, February 13, 2024 — The Spanish company Enjoy Travel Group will establish direct charter flights between Madrid and Havana this coming summer. On Tuesday, the vice president of marketing and sales, Luis Jiménez, explained to Prensa Latina that an Airbus from the Plus Ultra company with 288 seats will be used. The route will be operational between June 29 and September 7, 2024.

The executive also said that they have made agreements with high-speed train companies in Spain – the state-owned Renfe and the private Iryo – to connect the provinces with Madrid for the flight to Havana. On the Island, the tour operator collaborates with large hotel companies such as Meliá, Iberostar, Blue Diamond and Kempinski.

This new route, he says, is based on the “success” of a similar route from Barcelona, which was operational last summer with a weekly frequency. In July 2023, Enjoy Travel was involved in some controversy by sponsoring the trip to Cuba of more than 20 Spanish influencers with the aim of encouraging foreign tourism to the Island, which, despite what the regime advertises, is not improving: in 2023, there were 2,436,980 international visitors, 42.8% less than in 2019 and 31% lower than expected.

The president of the Ibero-American Network of Accessible Tourism told the agency that Cuba “facilitates” the travel of “people with disabilities or reduced mobility”

Prensa Latina states, through Luis Jiménez, that the “accessible tourism” firm has been “a receptive vertical wholesale operator for more than 20 years, which now offers assistance and advice to the customer in Cuba 24 hours a day with several programs of tourism.”

The president of the Ibero-American Network of Accessible Tourism, Diego González, who is also an advisor to Enjoy Travel, told the agency that Cuba “facilitates” the travel of “people with disabilities or reduced mobility”.

The same tour operator offers “multi-destination” trips from Mexico with 15 weekly trips to Cuba.

The Plus Ultra airline is the same one Miguel Díaz-Canel used for his last international trips due to the lack of Cuban Aviation aircraft. The company is relaunching itself after complaints of alleged irregularities in a loan granted by the Spanish Government were shelved, and it is increasing its presence on the Island. Just last month, for example, it inaugurated a route between Poland and Cuba.

Translated by Regina Anavy

