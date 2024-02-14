Cuban Jorge Soler Gets a $42 Million Contract with the San Francisco Giants

14ymedio, Havana, 13 February 2024 — Cuban baseball player Jorge Soler got a $42 million home run this Tuesday when he signed with the San Francisco Giants for the next three years. As journalist Francys Romero stated, he is the “first baseball player born on the Island to wear this uniform since Alex Sánchez (in 2005).”

Last November, the habanero gave up a salary of $13 million with the Miami Marlins. With more than six years in the Major Leagues, Soler opted for free agency. MVP Sports Group, his representative, moved the pieces, and there were rapprochements with the legendary San Francisco team, belonging to the Western Division of the National League.

With the Giants, Soler will pocket $14 million per season, which makes him the third highest-paid baseball player in the franchise, only below the Americans Robbie Ray ($23 million) and Michael Conforto ($18 million).

This outfielder left the Island in 2010, at the age of 18. His dream was to play for a Major League team, but his initial destination was Haiti, where he arrived on a raft with his father. In 2012, now in the United States, he got a contract with the Chicago Cubs and made his debut on August 27, 2014.

This outfielder left the Island in 2010, at the age of 18. His dream was to play for a Major League team

In 2016, he became part of the Kansas City Royals team. However, due to a series of injuries and inconsistencies he was downgraded and sent to the Minor Leagues, with the Omaha Storm Chasers. He returned in 2018 to Kansas, where, in 61 games, he recorded a batting average of .265, in addition to nine home runs. On July 30, 2021, Soler returned to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for Kasey Kalich.

In that same year, Soler was named the Most Valuable Player in the World Series, where the Atlanta Braves were crowned against the Houston Astros.

Jorge Soler has a record in the Major Leagues with a batting average of .243, a total of 736 hits, 170 home runs and 452 runs.

Soler’s agreement equals the one obtained in December last year by Lourdes Gurriel Jr. with the Diamondbacks. According to the magazine MLB, Gurriel has the option of renewal with the Arizona team for $14 million in 2027, and he can also consider new offers in 2026 and choose to leave the team.

Jorge Soler and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. thus move to the list of the highest-paid Cuban players, headed by José Abreu, who with the Houston Astros receives a salary per season of $19.5 million. Yasmani Grandal has a salary of $18.2 million with the Chicago White Sox. Yoan Moncada, who receives $17.8 million per season, is on the same team. Raisel Iglesias, with the Atlanta Braves, receives $16 million.

Translated by Regina Anavy

____________

COLLABORATE WITH OUR WORK: The 14ymedio team is committed to practicing serious journalism that reflects Cuba’s reality in all its depth. Thank you for joining us on this long journey. We invite you to continue supporting us by becoming a member of 14ymedio now. Together we can continue transforming journalism in Cuba.