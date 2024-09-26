The Regime Shuts Down the Turkish ‘Patanas’ for the Day To Conserve Fuel

The Cuban authorities keep the few oil reserves to support the nighttime power deficit

14ymedio, Havana, 24 September 2024 — “For the first time in a long time the landscape is not stained with the smoke of the patanas. Now things have become critical,” exclaimed a resident of Nuevo Vedado on Tuesday. Until about 7 in the morning, the smoke from the three floating power plants in Havana Bay was visible from the 14ymedio newsroom, but not even an hour had passed when the sky began to clear.

The explanation was offered by the Unión Eléctrica de Cuba (UNE) in its first morning newscast: the generation will stop during the day to be able to use all the capacity at night, since there is no fuel.

“The National Load Dispatch Center estimates that by noon there will be a loss of 750 megawatts (MW), because the floating and distributed generation plants are being preserved to operate at night and early morning,” says the communication, which also begins with a devastating sentence: “High demand and lack of imported fuel are causing high deficits in generation capacity.”

Late on Thursday, the Cuban Government was able to pay for and unload one of the four oil tankers that were waiting in the ports of the Island, but the Minister of Energy and Mines had already warned: “In Cuba, 3,000 tons of hydrocarbons are consumed daily. A 20,000-ton boatload lasts for a week. Two or three boats are needed for seven days to supply diesel, gasoline, liquefied gas, fuel oil and turbofuel.”

The figure is, however, an estimate, judging by what happened this Monday, when 950 MW had been predicted, which, finally, became 1,081

Minister of Energy and Mines Vicente de la O Levy must be anxiously awaiting the arrival, scheduled for tomorrow, of the Ocean Mariner, which was loaded and left the port of Tampico, Mexico, heading towards Havana. Since it is not known with certainty whether the fuel is paid for to Pemex or given to Cuba, it is not possible to determine if the arrival on the Island is a guarantee of immediate access to oil, but relief is on the way. In addition, the Ocean Integrity is in the port of Cienfuegos, and this Monday the Primula left Mariel after being in Pastelillo (Camagüey).

In this situation, the UNE authorities predict a maximum demand of 3200 MW for this Tuesday, which represents a deficit of 995 MW at peak hour. The figure is, however, an estimate, judging by what happened this Monday, when 950 MW had been planned, which finally became 1,081.

“They should suppress the morning interview of the UNE. The information provided has no practical use. It creates bewilderment and uncertainty. No possible solution or attenuation is projected,” complains a network user. Many other commentators agree with this argument and accuse Bernardo Espinosa, a Canal Caribe journalist in charge of the report, of “looking like an Energy and Mines worker” for never asking relevant questions; such as, what are the real causes of a deficit that this year has not retreated and has now advanced?

“There are many questions for the journalist,” he said in the brainstorming. For example, why is there so much delay in the solution of the Felton 2 boiler? Why was the burned unit in Mariel not recovered with the Russian credit? Why did they close two inefficient units in Cienfuegos of Czech manufacture but not replace them? Like these there are many, which Bernardo knows very well,” says a user.

The entry of unit 6 of the Nuevitas thermoelectric plant is scheduled for today with 95 MW, but the five of Renté are still being repaired, and the one of Santa Cruz del Norte in Mayabeque is still under maintenance.

Translated by Regina Anavy

____________

