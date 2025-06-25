The ‘Pajama Plan’ and Other Ways to Disappear in Cuba

The euphemisms of dismissals in Cuba

14ymedio, Yunior García Aguilera, Madrid, June 23,2025 — The Cuban regime, after more than six decades in power, has developed an enormous fondness for the use of euphemisms. Even to dismiss their bureaucrats, ambiguous terms and encrypted phrases are common, as if each token move, rather than a routine partisan maneuver, was a riddle for “the enemy”. And when power is held by force, that enemy can be everywhere, in the streets or within their own ranks.

Also, the graduates of the Ñico López -University of the Communist Party (PCC)- sometimes find it difficult to hit the target when some official note announces the “release” of a Party cadre. Some speculate that there are subtle differences in the language used, which do not mean the same as “duties,” “positions,” “responsibilities,” and “functions.” Each could hide a different cause and effect, as if it were a secret code.

It is here that the parallel euphemisms used in the bread lines and bus stops come into play. If it is a cadre that is promoted to a higher position, on the street it’s called “falling up.” If we never see his face again or hear his name, they have put him on the “pajama plan.” If his dismissal conceals the possibility of an error or a slight suspicion of disloyalty, he was “dethroned.”

Now the destroying bolt of lightning has hit Roberto Morales Ojeda, although he did not inherit the official title of “second secretary”

During the years 2011 to 2021, the person in charge of “enthroning” was José Ramón Machado Ventura, number two of the PCC’s Central Committee, after Raúl Castro. Now the destroying bolt of lightning is in the hands of Roberto Morales Ojeda, although he did not inherit the official title of “second secretary,” which Machado intends to keep symbolically and for life. The royal hierarchies of power in Cuba are today an undecipherable puzzle.

From his position as head of Organization and Cadre Policy, Morales is responsible for boxing ears, offering promotions and cutting off heads, but some decisions are made over his head.

The year 2024 was his year of glory. He moved his chips in at least seven provinces, replaced three ministers and swept away two deputy prime ministers. Bald and discreet like his predecessor, Morales passes the sword quietly and opportunely. If there is any scandal in sight, the cadre in question must be kept in place at all costs. No “giving weapons to the enemy” or pleasing the dissatisfied plebs. Then, when the waters calm down and no one expects it, the time will come to settle accounts. The best example is, perhaps, Alpidio Alonso -Minister of Culture-,who has survived in office against the current and without any favorable result. They must wait for an independent newspaper to mention him, then “release” him from his responsibilities.

It is necessary to be absolutely inexpressive, repress any aspiration to occupy first place and avoid standing out at all costs

The one in charge of putting someone on the throne must meet some basic requirements. It is necessary to be absolutely inexpressive, repress any aspiration to occupy first place and avoid standing out at all costs. Charisma is a remnant of the era of Fidel Castro, skillfully exterminated by his younger brother. Raúl took it upon himself to annihilate that generation of screamers that emerged during the Battle of Ideas and the Open Forums. Now is the time for Machado’s pupils: disciplined 50-year-olds, preferably mediocre and without any oratory skills.

Some of the cadres removed in 2024 were relocated to other provinces or to the higher structure of the Central Committee. But not all. Luis Antonio Torres Iribar -former first secretary of the PCC in Havana- was “released” in April with the semantic novelty of a “renewal,” something that was not used in other provincial releases. Although he maintains activity on Facebook and X, his agenda is in deadlock: he only shares institutional publications, and no new posts appear on his profiles.

The phrase “release for renewal” was also used in the cases of two other dismissed ministers: Elba Rosa Pérez Montoya -Science, Technology and Environment- and Manuel Santiago Sobrino Martínez -Food Industry. The first one has no profile on X. The second one does, but he hasn’t published anything since 2022. No official media has mentioned them again. Journalists in the State apparatus soon learn not to dig into the names of any released cadres.

“Committed errors in the performance of his duties”

The one seen a few weeks ago was Jorge Luis Perdomo Di-Lella, former deputy prime minister. He appeared for two seconds in the Noticiero del Mediodía, in a report on a tribute to Fidel Castro, where his widow and some of his children were also present. The official note of Perdomo’s dismissal used the expression “removal from office,” and added something worse: “he committed errors in the performance of his duties.”

Translated by Regina Anavy

