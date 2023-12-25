The Mythical Cuban Orchestra Los Van Van Presents the Album ‘Modo Van Van,’ Its First in 3 Years

EFE (via 14ymedio), 23 December 2023 — This Friday in Havana the mythical and multi-award-winning Cuban orchestra Los Van Van presented its most recent album, Modo Van Van, its first album in three years, dedicated to its recently deceased bassist Juan Carlos Formell. This is the fourth album released by the orchestra – which in 2023 celebrated 54 years since its foundation. Los Van Van’s previous album was released in 2020 with the title Mi songo, a journey through the five decades of the orchestra.

Speaking at a press conference, Samuel Formell, director of the group and son of Juan Formell, the group’s founder, said that the work, with nine songs written and recorded by Juan Carlos Formell before his death in May, “was made for dancing, to enjoy, and is a gift for the world.” “(In all our songs) he will always be present,” said the current director, percussionist, arranger and composer of the group.

This is the fourth album released by the orchestra since the death of Juan Formell in 2014

The band, founded by composer and guitarist Juan Formell (1942-2014), is, despite the passage of time, the preference of several generations of Cuban dancers, who follow the musical proposals of a group nicknamed El tren de la música cubana. This year, Los Van Van did a tour of cities in Spain, Germany, the United States and Japan.

The band also confirmed its participation in the 40th edition of the National Salsa Day of Puerto Rico, to be celebrated on March 17.

Los Van Van has an extensive recording history that brings together more than 40 albums, many of them nominated and awarded, such as the Latin Grammy for the best salsa music album received in 2000 for its title Llegó Van Van.

Translated by Regina Anavy

