Five Dead in an Accident With a Cupet Vehicle in the Cuban Province of Matanzas

14ymedio, Havana, December 23, 2023 — At least five people died and another 20 were injured after the collision between a bus and a van of the state-owned Unión Cuba-Petróleo (CUPET) on a road in the municipality of Limonar, in Matanzas province According to the official press, the van lost control trying to dodge, unsuccessfully, a third passenger transport vehicle.

The accident occurred on a curve between Limonar and another town, Caoba, and was witnessed by several residents in the area. The Girón newspaper reported, in its most recent article on the situation, that 13 of the 20 injured are under treatment at the Faustino Pérez de Matanzas hospital. Two of them, according to health personnel, present “danger to life”; another four suffer from “injuries that require immediate attention” – fractures and bruises – and another 7 have minor injuries.

The accident included a 10-year-old, injured and reported in serious condition. According to the directors of the Provincial Pediatric Hospital of Matanzas, the child is “on a ventilator, and a CT scan was performed to continue treatment.”

Three of the five deceased died at the scene of the event, Lieutenant Colonel Eddys Estevez Rodríguez, head of Matanzas Traffic, told the official press. The other three patients died in the hospital.

Cuba recorded a total of 6,965 traffic accidents between January and October of this year, an increase of 12.8% compared to those that occurred in the same period of 2022 (6,175), according to official data.

Among the main causes of the accidents are speeding, distractions and lack of respect for traffic rules, according to the head of the specialized traffic body of the General Directorate of the Police, Colonel Roberto Rodríguez.

Translated by Regina Anavy

