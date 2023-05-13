The Guitar Maker Gibson Donates Guitars to Students at Cuban Art Schools

EFE (via 14ymedio), Havana, 11 May 2023 — Gibson, the iconic brand leader in musical instrument manufacture, has donated 52 acoustic guitars as well as sets of strings and other equipment to students from the Cuban National School of Art, mediated by American ex-football player Derek Walker, goodwill ambassador for Gibson Gives.

According to an announcement on Wednesday, Gibson Gives, the charitable arm of Gibson, donated a hundred sets of guitar strings, guitar picks and 52 Epiphone acoustic guitars to 21 music education programmes run nationally by the school.

In addition, “in the next few months” Gibson will give 100 more Epiphone guitars to the school, which forms part of the state education system.

“The composition of Cuban songs has a rich history and a global impact; we’re delighted to do our bit to help assure that this tradition continues to prosper with the next generation”, said Dendy Jarrett, executive director of Gibson Gives.

Zulema Armas, deputy director of communications and international relations at the National Centre for Art Schools on the island, agreed that the donation was made with great vision for the future.

“By putting instruments like these high quality guitars into the hands of our aspiring artists you are contributing to the development of young talent who will be the future stars of all the main stages, thus making the world a better place through their creativity and vitality”, said Armas.

Walker, who was a professional player in the American National Football League (NFL) as defence wing, delivered the instruments and equipment personally to the students.

“I’m still very grateful to Gibson for believing in my initial vision of giving picks and strings to Cuban students. In less than one year I’m amazed that we’ve been able to donate Epiphone guitars to 21 music schools throughout Cuba”, said Walker.

The announcement added that all of Gibson Gives donations are destined to “give the gift of music”.

In the last three years, Gibson Gives, the “philanthropic arm of Gibson”, the famous guitar brand founded in 1894, has raised more than three and a half million dollars throughout the world through its mission.

“Gibson Gives believes that investing in musical education will produce better people, better leaders and a better world”, says the organisation.

Translated by Ricardo Recluso

____________

COLLABORATE WITH OUR WORK: The 14ymedio team is committed to practicing serious journalism that reflects Cuba’s reality in all its depth. Thank you for joining us on this long journey. We invite you to continue supporting us by becoming a member of 14ymedio now. Together we can continue transforming journalism in Cuba.