The Guatemalan Police Arrested 25 Cubans Who Were Trying To Reach the US

Migrants were arrested in two separate operations and handed over to immigration authorities.

14ymedio, Mexico City, July 10, 2025 — The National Civil Police (PNC) of Guatemala arrested 25 Cubans and two Cameroonians who illegally entered the country in two separate operations. “The migrants were transported in inhuman conditions,” they said on social networks. In addition, two coyotes were arrested.

The first group was intercepted at kilometer 140 on the route connecting with El Salvador. Officers from the Ports, Airports and Border Posts Division stopped the vehicle with P-126KLP plates for a routine check. The driver, who identified himself as Aníbal “N”, 31 years old, was arrested for the crime of illegal trafficking of persons.

Six undocumented Cubans were found inside the vehicle and handed over to the Guatemalan Migration Institute. The immigration authorities specified that the Cubans, who must have a visa to transit through the Central American country, will be able to process the document in the facilities where they are held.

Also, at kilometer 162 on route CA2 from Mazatenango, in Suchitepéquez, police from the Directorate-General for the Analysis of Narcotic Information stopped a Toyota Rav4 truck with registration number P879DNG, in which they found 17 Cubans and two Cameroonians who were trying to reach the United States. “Among the group were three minors who were dehydrated.”

According to data provided by the Guatemalan authorities, the driver of the van, 26-year-old Gelver, was arrested for the crime of smuggling migrants. “He had a pistol with a license to carry and two cell phones.”

Guatemala is reviewing the identity of all migrants who enter the country illegally and are intercepted. Their security protocols also affect aliens entering legally by air, land or sea. The review determines whether or not entry into Guatemalan territory is authorized.

Lack of a visa, presentation of a false visa, having a passport of dubious origin or a history of child sexual abuse can be grounds for non-admission, according to the authorities.

Translated by Regina Anavy

