Alexis Romay, New Jersey, 27 May 2022

The Cuban people have spoken:

they have voted with their feet,

they gather on any street

to talk about what’s been broken

for so long that not a token

from the government can quench

the thirst, the hunger, the stench

stemming from that institution

that some call “the Revolution,”

which digs its grave and its trench.

____________

Author’s note: This text is my recreation and condensation, in English, of my décimas published this week in the Spanish edition of 14ymedio. Remember, this post —part of Ideological Deviation, my weekly column— is considered a crime by the Cuban government.

Alexis Romay

https://linktr.ee/aromay

____________

