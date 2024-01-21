The Cuban Duo Gente de Zona Premieres the Danceable Song ‘Por Ahi’

EFE (via 14ymedio), Miami, 19 January 2024 — The Cuban urban music duo Gente de Zona, winners of seven Latin Grammys and twelve Billboard Latino Awards, announced this Friday the premiere of Por Ahí, a danceable song that comes accompanied by a video filmed in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

The fiesta and joy are the great protagonists of this new song “with an extremely catchy rhythm that will make all the fans of the multi-award-winning artists dance,” says a press release.

Por Ahí is the fourth single from Gente de Zona’s next album, also titled Demasiado. The previous ones – Feliz, Demasiado and Ay Martica – have had a great success. Gente de Zona began as a street rap collective in Cuba and has become one of the most recognized duos worldwide.

The video shows Alexander Delgado and Randy Malcom, the members of Gente de Zona, arriving with their respective partners at a bar, where a group of friends are waiting for them to start dancing.

The audiovisual was made by Pedro Vázquez, as well others who make up the series Demasiado, with six chapters, which are being released on different dates and that, together, will form a long video.

In the playful lyrics of the song, a man courts a woman through social networks who will be his partner, and unexpectedly they both triumph in love.

“What I have with her is something crazy. It’s more than a disease. She likes what I give her, and I like what she gives me. She is charming and that excites me,” says one of the choruses.

Translated by Regina Anavy

