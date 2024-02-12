The Cuban Company Acosta Danza Yunior Makes its Debut at the Marti Theater in Havana

EFE (via 14ymedio), Madrid, 11 February 2024 — Acosta Danza Yunior, the new artistic project of the prestigious Cuban dancer and choreographer Carlos Acosta, debuts this weekend with a presentation at the emblematic Martí Theater in Havana. The new youth group is made up of 10 dancers from 18 to 20 years old, graduates from the academy belonging to the company founded by Acosta in 2016 with an artistic style that combines contemporary movement and classical ballet.

The new generation is ready to perform, having completed a special curriculum for three years. The promoters point out that they will have their own choreographic repertoire and particular program of presentations.

They also define their style as contemporary, with a clear influence from Cuban modern dance and the folk and popular dances of the Island, without disdaining the technical touch of classical ballet.

For their first season, ’Green Shoots’, they will perform ’Fuga’, ’Hybrid’ and ’Nosotros’, where the dancers show their energy, passion and freshness, and that desire to “eat the world,” as their mentor Acosta expressed in the program for their first public performance.

“The three creations are artistic approaches to the complex moments we are living,” said the general director of the ’older sister’ company of the group.

Acosta Danza Yunior “will be the space where many artists will begin their professional careers, and they will adorn the stage in the coming decades. It is a place to grow, excel, experiment and mature,” he said.

Behind the curtain, the dancers move nervously, wearing light clothing to stage ’Fuga’, a world premiere piece that was specially conceived for Acosta Danza Yunior by the Spanish choreographer and dancer – based in Cuba – Susana Pous.

She has placed the context of her work “in a moment of escape, of flight.” She explains that she has not intended to “complicate the work from the dramaturgical point of view, but that’s what it’s all about: all that can mean sharing a space, and that space begins to be insufficient for some, too small for them, so that they feel the need to get out of there, to escape.”

The piece is joined by ’Hybrid’ and ’Nosotros’, which are versions of Acosta Danza choreographies that the new group will now perform.

’Nosotros’, the second work of the program, danced by Betty García and Raúl Reinoso, is a duet to reflect on the intermittences of relationships, both disagreements and coincident points, frustrations and the couple’s best moments.

As a culmination, ’Hybrid’ brings closure, as the dancers move freely and transmit their body energy to represent the message of the most complex work for debutants.

Paul Brando García-Cachimaille and Thalía Cardín Díaz take the lead in ’Hybrid’, and even before recovering from the impact and the strong dynamics of their representation, they stated their impressions.

“We are very happy with this project that opens many doors for us in the world of art, to start a new stage in our artistic career and to grow artistically,” said García-Cachimaille, after saying that the previous training process and the long hours of rehearsals have been “difficult.”

His colleague Thalía Cardín Díaz said that “it has been a pleasure, and we are proud to work with these internationally recognized choreographers. It opens up our way of experiencing dance.”

The 19-year-old dancer hopes this presentation has “touched the soul” of the public and that “seeing dance as something relevant in these hard times makes us feel grateful for the art, for Acosta Danza and the people who support us.”

