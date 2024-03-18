Spain Will Support the Construction of a Solar Park in Cuba Through an EU Initiative

EFE (via 14ymedio), Havana, 16 March 2024 — Spain will support the construction of a solar park in Cuba within the framework of the Global Gateway strategy of the European Union (EU), the EU embassy on the Island reported in a statement on Friday.

The European bloc “has committed to supporting the energy transition in Cuba through renewable energies,” said the statement, which is made public in the midst of the energy crisis that the country is suffering, with prolonged daily blackouts.

A delegation visited the Island this week to hold talks. Spain announced its contribution, and the EU, Spain and France showed their willingness to work “to mobilize new investments in the sector,” according to the statement, which did not provide details about the project that has Spanish support.

This project aims to provide energy for 8,500 households and generate savings of 84 million euros

The EU delegation visited a solar plant in the west of the Island, financed entirely with European funds. According to the EU embassy in Cuba, this project aims to provide energy for 8,500 households, generate savings of 84 million euros (about 91 million dollars at today’s exchange rate), replace 168,000 tons of fuel and avoid the emission of 721,000 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere.

Global Gateway’s goal is to “promote smart, clean and safe links in the digital, energy and transport sectors, and to strengthen health, education and research systems around the world,” in accordance with the EU.

Since the end of January, the daily rate of maximum energy deficit is between 20 and 45% of the country’s needs

Cuba, plunged into a serious economic crisis for more than three years, is also going through a difficult energy crisis. Since the end of January, the daily rate of maximum energy deficit is between 20 and 45% of the country’s needs. This situation is due to the poor state of the national electricity system, which has seven obsolete thermoelectric plants with a chronic investment deficit, and a shortage of fuel due to lack of foreign exchange for importation.

This Wednesday, a plan was announced to install 92 solar parks on the Island to generate 2,000 megawatts. The national energy plan is to reach 24% renewable energies by 2030, a goal for which Cuba has a late start.

Translated by Regina Anavy

