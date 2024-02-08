Representatives of the United States and Cuba Meet in Washington to Discuss Security

EFE (via 14ymedio), Havana, 8 February 2024 — Representatives of the United States and Cuba met this Wednesday in Washington to improve the channels of police and judicial coordination between the two countries, the U.S. Department of State reported.

According to Washington, this dialogue increases the national security of the United States through “better coordination of law enforcement,” in order to protect American citizens and bring criminals to justice.

Cuba, for its part, gave the United States “information” about “people based” in that country allegedly linked to “terrorism, illegal human trafficking and other illicit activities.”

In a statement released by the Foreign Ministry, the regime said that both parties “agreed that there are transnational crimes that threaten the security of the two countries and that require cooperation for their confrontation.”

Last December, the Island made public a national list of terrorists, which included activists, historical leaders of exile, YouTubers and influencers, mostly based in the United States.

According to the regime, the people mentioned in the list have been subjected to “criminal investigations and are sought by the authorities” for their involvement in the “promotion, planning, organization, financing, support or commission” of terrorist acts.

The US State Department stressed yesterday that, in all its interactions with the Cuban Government, it puts on the table “the defense of human rights” and also reaffirmed its commitment to hold “constructive conversations” with Cuba “whenever it is appropriate, to promote American interests.”

The Cuban delegation in Washington was made up of representatives of the Ministries of the Interior and Foreign Affairs, the Prosecutor’s Office and the General Customs Administration of the Republic, according to the statement from the Foreign Ministry.

The American side was headed by representatives of the departments of State, National Security, Justice and the U.S. Embassy in Havana, according to the State Department.

Last November, the U.S. Government decided to keep Cuba on the list of countries sponsoring terrorism for another year. In this regard, the Cuban Foreign Ministry stated that the “realization of this exchange” does not “contradict the most absolute rejection of the unjustified and arbitrary inclusion of Cuba on the list” prepared by Washington.

The Biden administration has led a timid rapprochement with the Cuban Government, especially on immigration issues, with some meetings and visits by leaders of both countries.

However, the relationship remains far from the thaw that occurred during Barack Obama’s terms (2009-2017), and Biden has refused to review the inclusion of Cuba on the list of terrorist-sponsoring countries ordered by the former Republican President Donald Trump (2017-2021).

Translated by Regina Anavy

