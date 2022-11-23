Religious Dissidents Form an Alliance in Cuba for ‘Freedom of Worship’

EFE (via 14ymedio), Havana, 22 November 2022 — About thirty community leaders have formed the Alliance of Christians of Cuba with the aim of “working for freedom of association and worship” and “demanding the immediate release of all political prisoners.”

According to a statement released on Monday by the Cuban Observatory of Human Rights (OCDH), based in Madrid, the alliance was formed last weekend in the east of the Island.

The group, the note added, will also work for “the immediate invalidation of the new Family Code,” a legislative package approved in a referendum last September that provides, among other things, the right to same-sex marriage and adoption.

The code was already rejected by Catholic groups in Cuba and also by some of the opposition, either because participating in the referendum was a “validation” of the Government or because minority rights were put to a vote.

Similarly, the “alliance has among its purposes to extend pastoral work to all regions of the country,” the text highlighted.

“Our people today suffer the worst difficulties after decades of hardships, years of constant deprivation of their rights and freedoms, and shortages that have corroded society and poison all areas of human work,” the statement said.

Translated by Regina Anavy

