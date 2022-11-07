Raul Castro Reappears in a Tribute to Cuban Military Counterintelligence

EFE (via 14ymedio), Havana, 6 November 2022 — Former Cuban president Raúl Castro, retired from political life in 2021, congratulated the members of Military Counterintelligence on Saturday in an event celebrating the 60th anniversary of the group’s founding.

The Government of Cuba reported that the message of the former president was read during the military act for the creation of the organ of the Revolutionary Armed Forces on November 7, 1962.

Raúl Castro, who attended the ceremony, “expressed his certainty that the members of this prestigious body will continue to preserve, with the professionalism and honesty that characterizes them, the security of the Revolutionary Armed Forces and the work of the revolution,” according to the press release.

Castro, 91, witnessed the act dressed in the olive green uniform of an army general and was recognized as one of the founders of military counterintelligence.

Castro came to power on an interim basis in 2006 due to the illness of his brother Fidel, and officially assumed the presidency in 2008.

In April 2021, he transferred the position of first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (the only legal party) during the VIII Congress of the Party to the current president, Miguel Díaz-Canel.

Three years earlier he left the Government of the Island in the hands of Díaz-Canel to guarantee the continuity of the socialist system of single party and centralized economy.

Since he retired from power, his public appearances have been reduced to the meetings of the PCC, the National Assembly (unicameral parliament) and other specific events.

Translated by Regina Anavy

____________

COLLABORATE WITH OUR WORK: The 14ymedio team is committed to practicing serious journalism that reflects Cuba’s reality in all its depth. Thank you for joining us on this long journey. We invite you to continue supporting us by becoming a member of 14ymedio now. Together we can continue transforming journalism in Cuba.