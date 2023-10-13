Prisoners Defenders Raises the Number of Political Prisoners in Cuba to 1,052

EFE (via 14ymedio), Havana, 12 October 2023 — The NGO Prisoners Defenders (PD) raised this Thursday to 1,052 the number of people considered political prisoners in Cuba, compared to 1,047 the previous month. The organization, based in Madrid, specified in its report at the end of September that in the last six months they have confirmed and added to their list “104 new political prisoners.”

The record published on the PD website includes 34 minors, of which 28 are serving a sentence and six are being criminally prosecuted.

PD also denounced that there are 117 prisoners “who are in proceedings for political and conscientious convictions”

The NGO statement adds that 223 demonstrators of the 1,052 political prisoners have been accused of sedition, and at least 207 have already been sentenced for this crime, to an average of ten years of imprisonment.

PD also denounced that there are 117 prisoners (including several who are transgender), “who are are in proceedings for political and conscientious convictions.”

All transgender women of conscience have been and are imprisoned among men, which also happens with common trans prisoners, and they suffer indescribable situations because of their sexual condition,” the organization warned.

Translated by Regina Anavy

