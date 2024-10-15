Photo Series: Havana’s Cinemas No Longer Show Movies… Nor the ‘Dead Princelings’

14ymedio, Juan Diego Rodríguez, Havana, 12 October 2024

*Translator’s note: The title contains the author’s maternal last name, Infante, which in Spanish can mean either “child” or “young prince”. It is also a pun on the title of Maurice Ravel’s “Pavane for a Dead Princess.”

____________

COLLABORATE WITH OUR WORK: The 14ymedio team is committed to practicing serious journalism that reflects Cuba’s reality in all its depth. Thank you for joining us on this long journey. We invite you to continue supporting us by becoming a member of 14ymedio now. Together we can continue transforming journalism in Cuba.