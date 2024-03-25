‘Paro Nacional’ (National Strike) Is El Funky’s New Song for the Resistance in Cuba, Is Launched in Miami

EFE (via 14ymedio), Miami, 20 March 2024 — This Wednesday in Miami, the Assembly of the Cuban Resistance (ARC) presented the new song by Eliexer Márquez “El Funky”, Paro Nacional (National Strike), as part of a series of initiatives in support of the resistance in Cuba.

Composed of 54 groups inside and outside the Island, the coalition reported a march this Sunday in Miami, which will start from the Bahía de Cochinos Monument and will conclude at the House of the Cuban Political Prisoner, under the slogans “Support the people of Cuba,” “End the Castro dictatorship” and “Support the National Strike.”

At an event held at the House of the Cuban Political Prisoner, the ARC presented the video of the song.

El Funky is one of the creators of the song Patria y Vida, the anthem of the 11 July 2021 protests in Cuba and winner of the Latin Grammy Awards for Song of the Year and Best Urban Song in 2021.

“We ask the international community, the European Union (EU) and Canada to stop financing the Castro regime,” Orlando Gutiérrez, coordinator of the ARC, told EFE

Gutiérrez expressed the unconditional support of the ARC for the “Cuban people in the streets for a real change” in Cuba, a change that can only take place, he said, “with the exit from power and the illegalization of the Communist Party and the departure from the Island of the Castro family.”

In the video calling for a national strike in Cuba, several citizens express their indignation from the Island.

“Not a minute more on your knees, Cuba will be free, National Strike,” several voices over the video clip repeat, before the artist sings: “There is no government that resists or that endures that pressure, what Cuba needs is a strike.”

