Omara Portuondo Announces That She Will Not Retire From Music ‘As Long as She Has the Strength’

EFE (via 14ymedio), Havana, 1 November 2024 — The legendary diva of the Buena Vista Social Club, Cuban singer Omara Portuondo, announced on Friday that, despite having given up long concerts, she will continue to do recordings and other activities. “I will no longer do long live concerts because I get tired, and that is natural given my age. But I make it clear that I am not retiring from music. I will continue with my recordings, and other activities, as my age and health allow me,” Portuondo said on Facebook.

The singer, also known as la novia de filin [feeling’s sweetheart], added in her statement that “as long as she has the strength” and the support of family, friends and fans, she will continue singing. “With the respect of all the people who sincerely appreciate me, each person decides how they want to live and die as well,” she wrote.

The message comes less than a month after her son explained that she had decided to “retire permanently from the stage” after suffering health problems during a concert in Barcelona, ​​Spain, on October 2. The artist turned 94 on October 29.

“As long as I have strength and people want to listen to me, I will continue singing. Because as I always tell you: music is in me, sky, earth, sea and sun, joy and reason,” wrote Portuondo.

On October 2, during a concert at the Palau de la Música in Barcelona, ​​the artist suffered an episode of “fatigue and disorientation” that forced her to leave the stage after performing the first song, the classic from her repertoire Quizás, quizás, [Perhaps, perhaps], by Osvaldo Farrés.

Portuondo, born in 1930, began her career in the 1940s accompanied by her sister Haydeé, performing Cuban music with a strong influence from genres such as bossa nova and jazz, before making the leap into the professional world shortly after.

Over time, concerts and recordings, the Cuban artist first achieved national recognition and then international recognition. In the latter, her work with the Buena Vista Social Club played an important role, especially in spreading her name to the general public.

Portuondo, in addition to his extensive solo career – with works such as Vida, Gracias and Flor de amor – has collaborated with artists such as Pablo Milanés, Chico Buarque, Chucho Valdés, Cachaito López, Jorge Drexler and Ibrahim Ferrer.

Among the awards that the Cuban singer has accumulated are the 2005 Latin Music Award from Billboard magazine, the Latin Grammy for Best Contemporary Tropical Album and the Gold Medal for Merit in Fine Arts in Spain.

