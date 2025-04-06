Nicaragua, the Insatiable Dictatorship

President Daniel Ortega and his co-dictator Rosario Murillo are two insatiable autocrats, individuals who do not respect limits when it is necessary to satisfy their hunger for power.

14ymedio, Pedro Corzo, Miami, 6 April 2025 — It must be repeated ad nauseam: both Daniel Ortega and his co-dictator Rosario Murillo are insatiable autocrats. Men who respect no boundaries when it’s time to satisfy their hunger for power.

It is well known that Castro-Chavism is sustained by bayonets, although at present they are sitting on AK-47s, supplied by Vladimir Putin, the close friend of all autocrats.

Co-dictator Daniel Ortega has legitimized a practice we are all familiar with, consisting of the subordination of the powers of the State—legislative, judicial, electoral, oversight and supervision, regional and municipal—to the Executive Branch, an aberration enshrined by the apocryphal National Assembly of Nicaragua, composed of lackeys of the supreme couple, and who, as always, voted unanimously in favor of the proposal.

With this dictatorial disposition, public powers disappear, democracy ceases to exist, and precarious citizen participation is completely extinguished by the decision of two despots and the complicity of their servants.

In reality, both Ortega and his co-ruler are faithful admirers of the worst scum in the world, including Josef Stalin, Adolf Hitler, Mao Zedong, and, of course, Fidel Castro, the man behind the cancers of Castro-Chavism, who was the direct diabolical architect of the Nicaraguan regime.

In reality, both Ortega and his co-ruler are faithful admirers of the worst scum in the world: Josef Stalin, Adolf Hitler, Mao Zedong, and, of course, Fidel Castro

The reform to Nicaragua’s perpetually violated Constitution establishes the well-known positions of co-presidents, a condition that already existed in the country. It also extends the term of office for positions that are supposed to be elected.

In my opinion, the Nicaraguan regime, while seeking to resemble the totalitarian dictatorship established in Cuba by the brothers Fidel and Raúl Castro as much as possible, seeks to lend legitimacy to all its actions and is also not immune to the habits of military dictatorships, such as its vocation to make its enemies disappear or to exile them. Although, in all honesty, the two greatest similarities between Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua are their immense capacity for repression and their cruelty in imprisoning their adversaries, generating an environment of citizen defenselessness that paralyzes communities.

One such scheme was recently denounced by the human rights organization Nunca Más, made up of exiled people in Costa Rica. According to this organization, the dictatorship has imposed a policy of forced disappearance on its opponents, as has happened with at least a dozen of them who were arrested several months ago.

The Castros and Ortegas like legitimacy, pretending to be democrats who respect the will of the people. Hence this latest reform to the Constitution — which proclaimed that socialism in Cuba was irrevocable — just as Castroism did in Cuba after the success of the Varela Project, proposed in 2002 by the Christian Liberation Movement led by the martyr Oswaldo Paya Sardiñas.

However, the co-dictators aren’t sleeping well. It’s April, the seventh anniversary of the popular protests in which Ortega’s henchmen killed nearly 400 people.

For the benefit of Rubén Darío’s people, international bodies continue to denounce the crimes of the Ortega regime. Recently, at a hearing before the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), Lesly Guerrero, a representative of the Center for Justice and International Law, said that the reforms have allowed the executive branch, headed by two “co-presidents,” to consolidate total control over the legislative, judicial, and electoral branches. She added: “These modifications not only eliminate institutional checks and balances, but also establish a system of government where repression and authoritarianism are presented with a veneer of legality.”

Furthermore, the co-dictators’ arrogance is boundless, a fact demonstrated by the country’s withdrawal from the United Nations Human Rights Council, following the request by the Group of Human Rights Experts on Nicaragua to sue the Central American country before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for depriving Nicaraguans of their nationality.

Everything seems to indicate that Nicaragua and Venezuela are seeking to establish regimes similar to Cuba’s. They want to impose a closed society in which any vestige of freedom and respect for human dignity disappears.

Nevertheless, the co-dictators aren’t sleeping well. It’s April, the seventh anniversary of the popular protests in which Ortega’s henchmen killed nearly 400 people (325 according to the OAS-CIDH).

The blood of all these martyrs is on the hands of Ortega and Murillo, and blood stains, as the writer Jose Antonio Albertini affirms in one of his novels.

____________

COLLABORATE WITH OUR WORK: The 14ymedio team is committed to practicing serious journalism that reflects Cuba’s reality in all its depth. Thank you for joining us on this long journey. We invite you to continue supporting us by becoming a member of 14ymedio now. Together we can continue transforming journalism in Cuba.