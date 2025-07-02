Nearly 14,000 Cubans Remain in Tapachula, Mexico, and Many of Them Are Trying To Rebuild Their Lives

According to official figures, 3,915 migrants have permanent residence, 1,533 have temporary permits and 2,228 have humanitarian reasons, while 6,000 are undocumented

14ymedio, Angel Salinas, Mexico City, June 30, 2025 — Tapachula has become a second home for 13,779 Cubans. However, 5,959 of these people still have not regularized their immigration status, a migration employee confirmed to 14ymedio. “There are no officials in the Comar [Mexican Commission for Aid to Refugees], so they have delayed the delivery of documents, and this will go on for another two months,” says Yaniel Ponce de León, who still doesn’t have his humanitarian visa.

The Cuban said he was surprised by the list of Cuban migrants recorded by the Unit of Immigration Policy, Registration and Identity for the Government Secretary. “Although I see many more.” According to him, families “are there for one or two months and then want to leave the city to settle in Veracruz and Cancun, because they think they can get better pay there.”

Ponce de León also plans to move to the city of Veracruz but does not rule out establishing himself in Mexico City. Although he has had to sleep on cartons and eat one meal a day, he says that “you’d have to be crazy to return to the Island.”

Although he has had to sleep on cartons and eat one meal a day, he says that “you’d have to be crazy to return to the Island”

Attorney José Luis Pérez denounced the apathy of the immigration authorities toward speeding up the process for these Cubans. “Migration violates the rules and has kept thousands of people in uncertainty stranded in Mexico. With the arrival of Donald Trump to the presidency of the United States, the American dream was cut short, and all that migrants are asking for is an opportunity.”

The lawyer has advised several Cubans who “have abandoned their country and left behind children, grandparents and parents because they live a constant nightmare. Everyone tells you that the black market is the only way to get medicines and food. Wages are not enough, and if you protest they harass and threaten you. There is no fuel, and blackouts happen every day.”

Pérez says that migrants come to the Comar, explain their case and everything goes well, but the process, which should take a maximum of three months, takes up to six months and even a year. “There is an urgent need for the authorities to address this situation because the migration will not stop. Many Cubans, Venezuelans, Colombians and Haitians still mistakenly think that Trump is going to open the border.”

According to figures confirmed to this newspaper, in the state of Chiapas, bordering Guatemala, 1,533 Cubans have a Temporary Resident Card, which guarantees them legal stay in the country for a limited period and its subsequent renewal. Another 3,915 Cubans already have permanent residence.

The Unit of Immigration Policy, Registration and Identity has also issued 2,228 Cards for Humanitarian Reasons to Cubans in vulnerable or at-risk situations, giving them temporary access to services and legal protection.

Translated by Regina Anavy

____________

COLLABORATE WITH OUR WORK: The 14ymedio team is committed to practicing serious journalism that reflects Cuba’s reality in all its depth. Thank you for joining us on this long journey. We invite you to continue supporting us by becoming a member of 14ymedio now. Together we can continue transforming journalism in Cuba.