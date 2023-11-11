Motorcycles, Mopeds and Pedestrians Have Been Involved in 55 Percent of Accidents in Cuba During 2023

EFE (via 14ymedio), Havana, 11 November 2023 — Motorcycles, mopeds and pedestrians have been involved in 55% of the accidents recorded in Cuba between January and October 2023, the Island’s traffic authorities said this Friday.

The head of the specialized transit agency of the Police, Colonel Roberto Rodríguez, said in statements to national television that these three actors have accounted for 59% of the deaths and 50% of those injured in the accidents that occurred in that period.

In the first ten months of this year, 6,965 traffic accidents have been recorded in the country, which left 562 dead and 5,643 injured, according to official data.

Traffic authorities indicated that accidents decreased by more than 1,000 on Cuban roads and highways compared to the same period of 2022, when 8,187 were reported.

Among the main causes of accidents were violations of the right of way, speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol

But they stressed their concern about the increase in the danger of the accidents that have involved mopeds, whose circulation has grown to about 400,000 on the Island.

Among the main causes of accidents were violations of the right of way, speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol, a situation in which 1,327 people were detected.

To this are added the distractions caused by listening to music with high volume, using a mobile phone or eating food, the technical imperfections of the vehicles and the poor condition of the roads.

In the case of pedestrian collisions, the head of traffic said that there was a “discreet decrease” although the number of deaths increased – 30 more in 2023 (159) – than the 129 reported the previous year.

He stressed that the human factor is determining 90% of traffic accidents in the country and considered that the main factor is the discipline of drivers.

Translated by Regina Anavy

____________

COLLABORATE WITH OUR WORK: The 14ymedio team is committed to practicing serious journalism that reflects Cuba’s reality in all its depth. Thank you for joining us on this long journey. We invite you to continue supporting us by becoming a member of 14ymedio now. Together we can continue transforming journalism in Cuba.