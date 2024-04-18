More Than 86,000 Cubans Have Entered the U.S. Under Humanitarian Parole

14ymedio, Mexico City, 18 April 2024 — The U.S. humanitarian parole program has favored 86,000 Cubans since its entry into force in January 2023. According to data provided by the Office of Customs and Border Protection (CBP), as of March, 84,000 people from the Island are now in the United States.

In addition, 168,000 Haitians, 77,000 Nicaraguans and 102,000 Venezuelans were also processed and authorized to travel. Of them, 14,000 from Haiti, 8,000 from Nicaragua and another 7,000 from Venezuela are expected to arrive in the United States.

After ending Title 42 – a rule created by the Trump Administration for the immediate return of migrants during the pandemic -in January 2023, Washington decided to open to applicants from Cuba, Haiti and Nicaragua a special permit or humanitarian parole that it had previously initiated with Ukraine and Venezuela.

At the end of last month, the legal entry of 404,000 Cuban, Haitian, Nicaraguan and Venezuelan migrants was recorded through the parole program. According to CBP, 54,000 Haitians, 69,000 Nicaraguans and 95,000 Venezuelans managed to enter the United States, after completing the selection process.

The agency also reported that so far, more than 547,000 migrants have successfully scheduled asylum appointments on the southern border through the CBP One application. Of these, 44,100 applicants were processed at points of entry last month.

Similarly, in their report, U.S. authorities reported irregular entries of 19,000 migrants last March. Of these, 13,411 came across the southern border; 5,323 entered through Florida (Miami Sector and Miami Field Office), which includes an unspecified number of arrivals by sea. In addition, 631 arrived in Tampa, which reported 4,241 cases in the fiscal year that began in October 2023.

The U.S. Government also reported in the same month the admission of 110 unaccompanied minors, totaling 791 in five months. Last year there were 1,395, a record number.

The information comes after the controversy that arose over denials of humanitarian parole, which Cubans, Venezuelans, Nicaraguans and Haitians have denounced this month. A spokesman for the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service told Martí Noticias that due to “a technical change to inform applicants more quickly if they are eligible, a large volume of non-confirmation notices were sent.” This is being improved.

Translated by Regina Anavy

