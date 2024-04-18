Guyana Hires Cuban Engineers and Makes off with a Turkish Floating Power Plant Anchored in Havana Bay

14ymedio, Havana, 18 April 2024 — Ten Cuban engineers with “relevant skills” were hired last week by the Government of Guyana to help the state Power and Light (GPL) company solve its energy crisis. Also arriving to “cope with the blackouts” in Guyana is a Turkish “patana” (floating power plant) with 36 megawatts (MW) of power belonging to the Turkish company Karpowership. The coincidence of both events suggests that Havana will be involved – with experience and labor – in the installation of the floating power plant.

According to an article by the local media Kaieteur, the Guyanese president, Irfaan Ali, celebrated the arrival of the Cuban engineers and said on Facebook that he has “promised” the Cuban ambassador in Georgetown that he will “import” technicians.

Without offering the name of the newly rented 36-MW power plant, the Ali Administration explained that it is a “motor boat” that will be connected to the national network, chartered for two years to Karpowership through UCC Holdings, a subsidiary of the Power International Holding conglomerate, based in Qatar. These two companies have an alliance to operate in Latin America, with Turkish floating power plants in Brazil, the Dominican Republic and Cuba.

The Ali Administration explained that it is a “motor boat” that will be connected to the national network, chartered for two years to Karpowership

Although the Guyanese Minister of Public Works, Deodat Indar, said that the patana would leave Cuba, the announcement leaves several unknowns. First of all, the capacity of none of the power plants that the Island has installed coincides with that planned by Guyana (36 MW). For example, the Erol Bey (63 MW), the Suheyla Sultan (240 MW) and the Belgin Sultan (15 MW) are anchored in Havana. This Wednesday, 14ymedio verified that they are all in their respective enclaves. The constant monitoring by this newspaper of the ships that reach port in Havana Bay has not revealed that a new patana has arrived in Cuban waters.

However, the tug and fire boat Karadeniz One, which also belongs to Karpowership – and which has moved several of the Turkish power plants that Cuba rented – has been anchored in Havana Bay since the beginning of April. This could indicate that this is the ship that will transport the supposed patana. However, according to this newspaper, on Wednesday the Karadeniz One was still in Cuban waters.

A week ago, the Guyanese vice president, Bharrat Jagdeo, also revealed the price that his country will pay for the patana, for which Guyana will also supply the fuel for electricity generation. “There is a charge for capacity and a charge for operation and maintenance. Combined, that’s less than eight cents (dollar) per kWh (kilowatt per hour),” said the official, who did not offer the total figure. The data give an idea of what Cuba could be paying for each of these ships.

“We couldn’t produce there because the main transmission pipe can only send power to Georgetown”

As explained by the Ali Administration, the Turkish power plant will be installed on the Berbice River, which flows into the Atlantic, since Georgetown, the capital, cannot handle the wattage of the power plant. This problem dissuaded the Government from hiring a 70 MW floating power plant, as they had initially planned.

“We couldn’t produce there because the main transmission pipe can only send power to Georgetown. That’s why we’re thinking of taking the patana to the Berbice River at Everton. That way, we could send the energy (to the national network). We had to look at the river, the depth, the connection to the existing network, what has been done and the type of fuel (to be used),” Jagdeo said.

Faced with the local media’s doubt as to whether the hiring of the patana is “viable,” the Guyanese president, for his part, defended the deal with the Turkish company and blamed the previous administration for stopping the construction of the Amalia Falls hydroelectric plant (projected at 900 million dollars) for being expensive and defective. “We would have had 165 megawatts available from Amaila Falls to boost the energy we need now,” the president said.

For 2025, when the contract with Karpowership begins, the state GPL has planned the completion of a $2 billion project to convert gas into energy, which is estimated to deliver about 300 MW to the country. At the moment, the company has placed all of its hopes on the chartered patana to supply part of the electricity that two broken engines in its facilities, according to the local press, have left uncovered. According to the media I News Guyana, GPL generates about 165 MW of energy, 15 MW below the current maximum demand for electricity of 180 MW.

Cuba has not lost its footing in the energy situation in Guyana, which is in the middle of a dispute with Venezuela, another energy ally of the Cuban regime

The Government has also attributed the increase in blackouts to the entry of 2,000 new customers to GPL since 2020; to the rise in temperatures – which cause a more frequent use of air conditioners; and to the increase in hotel facilities in the country, which is undergoing a spectacular economic boom after the discovery of important oil fields.

Cuba has not lost its footing in the energy situation in Guyana, which is in the middle of a dispute with Venezuela, another energy ally of the Cuban regime, over the Esequibo oil region. Given the exports of Venezuelan crude oil to Havana – which have fallen by 39% in recent months despite the fact that Caracas has increased its exports – it is possible that the Island is looking for another supplier in the region.

The proposal to build a refinery for 2027 in Guyana, which is estimated to produce 1.2 million barrels per day, could be one of the reasons that Havana is tempted to do more and more business with Georgetown.

Translated by Regina Anavy

____________

COLLABORATE WITH OUR WORK: The 14ymedio team is committed to practicing serious journalism that reflects Cuba’s reality in all its depth. Thank you for joining us on this long journey. We invite you to continue supporting us by becoming a member of 14ymedio now. Together we can continue transforming journalism in Cuba.