Monthly Report on the Situation of Human Rights in Cuba (February 2023) / Cubalex

Cubalex, 14 March 2023 — In February 2023, the human rights situation in Cuba continued to worsen. The two most frequent factors were state repression and the authorities’ inability to satisfy basic social needs such as provision of electricity, medicine and food. In a context where Cuban citizens are unable to achieve a decent life due to the failure of the state to meet its obligations, repression is generalized and sustained over time.

Among the incidents recorded by Cubalex the applied practices of state agents are notable. Most of the acts were documented in Havana, although some also occurred in Matanzas, Camagüey and Mayabeque. In February we documented an increase in repressive practices.

The full report can be read and downloaded here.

Translated by: Silvia Suárez