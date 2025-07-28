“I Need To Do Everything Possible To Get Him To End His Hunger Strike, Because His Life Is a Priority”

Duannis León Taboada’s mother obtains a promise to see her son, sentenced to 14 years in prison for 9/11.

Rapper Nando OBDC, arrested for “propaganda against the constitutional order,” is also in custody.

14ymedio, Madrid, 25 July 2025 — Yenisey Taboada Ortiz, mother of 11J political prisoner Duannis León Taboada, who is a on hunger strike at Combinado del Este in Havana, managed to get the warden of the maximum-security prison to give her “his word” that she would be able to see and speak with her son this Friday. The woman had spent several hours “planted” at the prison gates the day before.

According to a report this Friday from the activist Tania Tasé, a resident of Germany, a doctor examined Taboada, who had “low blood pressure and chapped lips,” and determined that his general health was “good.” The appointment for the “dynamic” she was promised, with Duannis in attendance, will be at noon today.

“I am calm, but make no mistake, I am steadfast. I cannot keep waiting for a call. What do you want, for my son to die?” the woman told Martí Noticias after announcing that she wouldn’t leave the prison gate until she was allowed to see Duannis. “As a mother, I need to see him, to do everything possible to get him to end his strike, because his life is a priority for me.”

According to the Cultural Rights Observatory, citing sources from other inmates, Duannis León, who has been held incommunicado since Monday, remains in his usual cell without medical attention. “In the morning, they said he was weak but stable, lying in his bed. By the afternoon, the prisoners reported that he could barely open his eyes,” was one of the statements collected by the organization.

Duannis León Taboada, who is serving a 14-year sentence for sedition for his participation in the 11 July 2021 protests, went on a hunger and thirst strike a week ago. His mother told 14ymedio on Tuesday that he drank water that same day but felt “very weak.”

After exerting pressure and staying at Combinado del Este until seven at night, they allowed her a phone call, the woman also said. “I want my freedom, Mom,” Duannis told her, adding that he started the strike “for all the protesters and for the mothers who continue to suffer.”

The young man, who will turn 27 on August 19, was working as a self-employed barber when he participated in the massive Island-wide protest, specifically at the emblematic Toyo corner, where an overturned police patrol car and protesters waving the Cuban flag became a symbolic image of that day. The Diez de Octubre Court that tried him, along with 32 other defendants, in January 2022, was implacable with the sentences, which reached up to 30 years in prison.

Rapper ’Nando OBDC’ has been in pretrial detention for almost seven months without the Prosecutor’s Office even issuing a request.

Another prisoner on hunger strike is rapper Fernando Almenares Rivera, known as Nando OBDC, who has been in pretrial detention for almost seven months without the Prosecutor’s Office even issuing a petition. According to his wife, Adrianna Machado, “he’s been there since the 20th.” The artist is accused of “propaganda against the constitutional order,” for being involved in “subversive activities,” and for having ties to people who promote “terrorism against the Cuban state.”

Nando OBDC was arrested on December 31, 2024, at his home in the Havana municipality of La Lisa and held in Villa Marista, the State Security headquarters, for over a month. He was later incarcerated in the mixed prison for AIDS patients Cuba-Panama in Güines, Mayabeque, whose conditions have been denounced by organizations such as Cubalex.

