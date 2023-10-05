Guatemala Detains 333 Migrants, Including Several Cubans, Who Sought To Reach the United States

14ymedio, Havana, 1 October 2023 — The National Civil Police of Guatemala arrested 333 migrants last Thursday, including several Cubans, who were traveling by bus to the municipality of Esquipulas, Chiquimula, where people usually rest before continuing on their way to the United States. According to a statement from the Migration Institute of Guatemala, 160 men, 75 women, 50 boys and 48 girls were traveling in the group.

Guatemalan authorities and Migration personnel verified the documentation of migrants from Cuba, Venezuela, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Brazil, Peru, Algeria, Somalia and Nicaragua. “During the operation, the corresponding protocols were implemented to reject people in accordance with the provisions of the current legislation on migration,” the statement reads.

According to official figures, from January 1 to August 31, 1,453 irregular migrants, including 45 Cubans, have been expelled from Guatemalan territory.

Guatemalan law establishes a payment of between 25 and 88 dollars (from 200 to 700 quetzales) for the evasion of immigration control, which allows migrants to pay the fine and continue on their journey to the United States.

As part of the measures to contain the migratory flow through the border towns, Guatemalan Migration reinforced surveillance in Agua Caliente and El Carrizo. In addition, the National Civil Police and Army were strategically located on the main transit routes of Izabal, Zacapa, Petén, Chiquimula, Suchitepéquez, Huehuetenango, San Marcos and Guatemala City.

Guatemala is a natural pathway for thousands of migrants who want to reach U.S. territory. Migration officials counted 235 applications for refuge from Cubans, 1,352 from Honduras, 1,264 from El Salvador, 839 from Nicaragua and 369 from Venezuela.

Translated by Regina Anavy

