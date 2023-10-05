A Building Collapse Surprises Rescuers a Few Blocks from Havana’s Capitol Building and the Large Hotels

14ymedio, Havana, 4 October 2023 — A multi-family building collapsed this morning in Old Havana, where there were residents and members of the Rescue and Rescue team of the Cuban Fire Department. Official sources have confirmed, so far, the deaths of two rescuers, Yoandra Suárez López, 40, and Luis Alejandro Llerena Martínez, 23, and the discovery of another lifeless body under the rubble.

In the morning hours, Civil Defense indicated that they were looking for the body of Ramón Páez Frometa, 79. “They pulled the lifeless body of a person from under the rubble. It is presumed to be that of Ramón Páez Frómeta, who was in the place at the time of the incident and was reported missing,” official journalist Lázaro Manuel Alonso published on Facebook.

Luis Carlos Guzmán Matos, head of the Cuban Fire Department, told the official press that “the work inside the building is very complex, since it is completely collapsed.”

This newspaper spoke with several neighbors, who assume that those are trapped are dead, “due to the amount of debris that fell on them.” Two slightly injured people have been transferred to the Calixto García hospital, Alberto Arias Lores, age 97, a resident of apartment 9 of 1368 Lamparilla, and Eduardo González Rodríguez, age 31, a resident of apartment 15 in the building at 1366 Lamparilla.

The collapse occurred in two phases, the first around 11 pm on Tuesday, when there was a partial collapse, which firefighters attended. Once they were inside the building, at 362 Lamparilla Street, between Villegas and Aguacate, a large part of the structure collapsed, late at night.

The entire area is closed to traffic two blocks around the scene of the accident, as witnessed by this newspaper on Wednesday morning. Numerous trucks are parked in the surroundings to collect debris, and the sirens of the emergency services are still sounding.

To pass, the police ask residents for their identification card. “Everything is closed like never before,” observed an elderly woman, pointing out the number of uniformed and State Security agents deployed around the place. “Even the Special Branch is here.”

Despite the strong surveillance, however, the neighbors did not suppress their complaints. “There always have to be dead people for the leaders to appear, shameless as they are,” said a woman to her companion next to one of the protective tapes that prevented passage. They both remembered the case of another friend, who “her house fell and only after that, they gave her a place to live in Marianao.”

The police perimeter around the collapse extends several blocks and includes the busy Plaza del Cristo, located in front of the Santo Cristo del Buen Viaje parish. The area, a commercial epicenter with a high population density, is also frequently traveled by tourists who use streets such as Teniente Rey and Amargura to travel between the Plaza Vieja and the areas around the Capitol Building in the center of Havana.