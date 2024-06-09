Gente De Zona Launches the Single ‘Eres Tú’ To Get the Audience Dancing This Summer

EFE (via 14ymedio), Miami, 6 June 2024 — The Cuban duo Gente de Zona releases their new single, Eres Tú, an “exciting musical anthem” that seeks to get the public dancing this summer with a mixture of reggaeton, tropical rhythms and afro-beats, their communication agency said on Thursday. The song is produced by Alejandro Arce and Angel Arce (Los Pututis), also responsible for the production of the album Demasiado [Too Much] from Gente De Zona, from which this last single has been extracted.

Gente de Zona released, last April, their new studio album Demasiado, a set of ten songs that reflect an amalgam of rhythms and genres, as well as the “danceable” style of this Cuban duo.

The album includes compositions by Alexander Delgado Hernández and Randy Malcom Martínez, the members of the duo.

“Gente de Zona continues to enjoy the success of its album Demasiado and prepares to bring all of Cuba’s flavor to Europe,” says the statement in reference to the 22-concert tour that the duo begins on June 21 in Casablanca (Morocco).

“Gente de Zona continues to enjoy the success of its album ’Demasiado’ and prepares to bring all of Cuba’s flavor to Europe

The popular salsa and reggaeton duo will visit Italy, Switzerland, Holland, Sweden, France, Italy, Spain (where they will perform nine concerts), Belgium and Germany. The last concert will be held in Rimini (Italy) on August 4.

The single of the six Latin Grammy winners is accompanied by a video clip that is the last of Demasiado, the Series, a collection of six music clips made by Cuban director Pedro Vázquez that reflect “all the energy and joy of the Cuban duo.”

Winner also of 12 Latin Billboards, Gente de Zona made the international leap with the help of the 2014 single Bailando, along with Enrique Iglesias and Descemer Bueno.

Throughout its career, Gente de Zona has collaborated with artists such as Jennifer López, Kylie Minogue, Thalía, Pitbull, Carlos Vives, Gilberto Santa Rosa, Gerardo Ortiz, Carlos Rivera and Deorro, among others.

Translated by Regina Anavy

____________

COLLABORATE WITH OUR WORK: The 14ymedio team is committed to practicing serious journalism that reflects Cuba’s reality in all its depth. Thank you for joining us on this long journey. We invite you to continue supporting us by becoming a member of 14ymedio now. Together we can continue transforming journalism in Cuba.