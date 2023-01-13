From 23 January Cuba will Require all Tourists to Complete a Digital Registration

EFE (via 14ymedio), Havana, 12 January 2023 — Cuba will require all travellers to fill out an online form from the end of January (which will include personal and health related information) up to 48 hours before travelling, authorities on the Island announced on Thursday.

The measure was published on Thursday in the Gaceta Oficial and it will come into force from one minute past midnight on 23 January. The announcement had been made in a press conference by Rita María García, director of Aerial Transport and International Relations at the Cuban Institute for Civil Aviation.

The registration will be made on the “D’Viajeros” platform, which has been working in a test phase and which has so far been used by 1.7 million travellers.

The previous option of filing in a paper form on arrival at the airport will no longer be available.

“The filling out of forms in advance will minimise physical contact and shorten a traveller’s time in the epidemiological surveillance queue/line, which will help to avoid bottlenecks”, said Carmelo Trujillo, head of Sanitary Control at the Ministry of Public Health.

Once the form has been completed, including information about possible contacts with Covid-19 infection, the platform will generate a QR code which will be required to be shown at check-in of the airport of departure, as well as in Cuba on arrival.

Translated by Ricardo Recluso

