Díaz-Canel Meets With the Canadian Sherritt Company to Expand its Energy Activities in Cuba

EFE (via 14ymedio), Havana, 6 March 2022 — Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel met in Havana with the president of Sherritt International, Leon Binedell, to talk about the participation of the Canadian company in the island’s economy and the energy sector.

As published this Saturday by the official newspaper Granma, the meeting addressed Sherritt’s participation in the development of “activities such as mining, oil prospecting and power generation.”

Sherritt, one of the foreign entities with the greatest presence on the island, operates in a joint venture in the Moa mining area, in the province of Holguín.

In a previous visit to Cuba in November 2021, the executive of the Toronto-based company said that he intended to increase nickel production in Moa to continue exploiting the deposits for “several decades,” according to official media.

That mining complex produced 31,506 tons of nickel in 2020, lower than the forecast figure of 33,000 tons for that period.

Sherritt is also working on the exploration and drilling of crude oil on the northern Cuban platform, in conjunction with the state-owned company Unión Cuba Petróleo (Cupet).

The Canadian company has a more than 20 year presence in Cuba and is considered one of the largest foreign investors in the country.

