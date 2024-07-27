A Group of Cubans Protest in Miami Against a Billboard That Compares Trump to Fidel Castro

The founder of Mad Dog PAC, responsible for the campaign, believes that the American wants to be a dictator “as evil” as the Cuban leader was.

EFE/14ymedio, Miami, June 20, 2024 — A group of Cubans protested Wednesday on a Miami highway because of a billboard in Spanish that compares former President and Republican candidate Donald Trump to the late Fidel Castro.

“No to dictators, no to Trump,” reads the huge sign with photos of both leaders, located next to a busy highway.

Outraged, members of the group Hispanos por América (Hispanics for America) called for a protest Wednesday afternoon on the Palmetto Expressway, in south Miami, against the announcement of Mad Dog PAC, a political action committee.

Protesters in Miami, home to Cuba’s largest exile community, called the announcement “a lack of respect by Democrats for the personality and dignity of our President Donald Trump.”

The ad is one of many that Mad Dog PAC has installed in several states, including others with legends in English such as ’Loser’, ’It’s a Cult’ and ’Unfit’.

“Our mission is to defeat Donald Trump by exposing the truth about him,” PAC founder Claude Taylor told local NBC.

The activist told T51 Miami that he has spent time in Cuba, Florida and even Guantanamo Bay and considers that “Fidel Castro was a horrible dictator.” However, he adds: “In the opinion of my organization, Donald Trump would be an equally horrible dictator.”

“I think it’s very fair to compare Donald Trump, who, in his wildest dreams, aspires to be a Fidel Castro. He wants to be another dictator, and as evil as Fidel Castro was,” he added.

In response to the campaign, Trump’s Hispanic communications director, Jaime Florez, said in a statement that “if there is anyone who has shown us that he has no interest in being a dictator, it is President Trump, who has already been president of the United States.”

“It’s another sign of the desperation of President Biden’s campaign and the Democratic Party, who are realizing that they have failed miserably with Hispanics,” he added.

These ads are focused on states considered undecided ahead of the November presidential election, such as Nevada, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan and there were already, since January, between 15 and 20 billboards of this type in Florida, which has, for Taylor, “special importance due to its association with Donald Trump”. The coordinator of Mad Dog PAC, who points out that his campaign is financed by ordinary people, warns that this has been the first in Spanish, but it will not be the last.

