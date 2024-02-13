Cuba’s Foreign Minister Thanks Bolivia for Donations of Medicine and Food

EFE (via 14ymedio), Havana, February 13, 2024 — The Cuban Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodríguez, thanked his Bolivian counterpart, Celinda Sosa, on Monday, for the collaboration “in agri-food matters” and the donations of medicine and food to the Island, which is immersed in a serious economic crisis.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the recognition was made during the official conversations held by both foreign ministers in Havana in the framework of Sosa’s first official visit to Cuba since taking office last November.

At the meeting, Cuba and Bolivia agreed on “the need to maximize economic-commercial relations and create mechanisms that generate new initiatives for their development,” the official statement said.

The agreements were also reviewed with bilateral political consultations, and “strategies were drawn up to continue strengthening and consolidating bilateral relations.”

Rodríguez also took advantage of the meeting to thank Sosa for “the Bolivian Government’s signs of solidarity, including the donations of food and medical supplies to our people.”

The meeting was held shortly after the Bolivian chancellor had a meeting with the president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel.

“We had a good meeting today with the Chancellor of the Plurinational State of Bolivia, Celinda Sosa. With the brotherhood that unites our peoples, we talked about what has been done but also about how much more we can do. I thanked her for the unbreakable love and solidarity of Bolivia,” Díaz-Canel wrote on social networks.

The visit, which had not been announced by Havana nor open to the international media, will conclude with a conference at the University of Havana entitled “Industrialization and the productive community social economic model.”

Translated by Regina Anavy

