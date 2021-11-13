Cuban Regime Withdraws Press Credentials of Spanish Agency EFE

EFE (via 14ymedio), Havana, 13 November 2021 — The Cuban authorities today withdrew the press credentials of the EFE Agency journalists in Cuba, on the eve of the civic march on Monday the 15th to demand a political change on the island, a march the authorities have declared illegal.

Those responsible for the International Press Center urgently summoned the Efe team currently accredited in Havana — three editors/writers, a photographer and a TV camera person — to inform them that their credentials were withdrawn without clarifying whether the measure is temporary or permanent.

The provision was adopted a month and a half after the accreditation of Efe’s editorial coordinator in Havana was withdrawn.

The authorities warned the Efe team that they cannot carry out their journalistic work from now on, and did not clarify the exact reasons that led them to make this decision.

The resolution occurs at a delicate moment in Cuba with a civic march called by the opposition for this coming Monday, in order to demand a political change on the Island. The march has been outlawed by the Government. Tomorrow, Sunday, the country is opening its borders to tourism.

This is the first time that Cuba has withdrawn the credentials of the Efe Agency and we have no evidence that this measure has been adopted on any other occasion with an international news agency on the island.

