Cuban Police Announce the Arrest of the Killer of Dr. Ivan De Prada in Las Tunas

14ymedio, Havana, 4 February 2024 — The Ministry of the Interior has announced, this Sunday, the arrest of the alleged murderer of Dr. Iván de Prada Silva, which occurred in Las Tunas on January 27. In an official statement published by the official site Tiempo21, the authorities indicate that a 21-year-old man confessed to being the perpetrator of the crime.

In addition, the victim’s motorcycle and his cell phone were recovered. The doctor, Iván de Prada Silva, a specialist in pediatrics, was assaulted on January 27 in the municipality of Puerto Padre, and his body was found the next morning in front of the cooperative.

A few days ago, the independent media CubitaNow revealed that the police had arrested a suspect. However, until the publication of the official statement, the Cuban authorities had not said anything about it.

De Prada Silva, in addition to his work as a pediatrician in Puerto Padre, was dedicated to delivering money from remittances that residents abroad send to their relatives in that territory. The day the crime occurred, according to CubitaNow, he had gone out to make several deliveries.

Iván de Prada served as deputy director of municipal health in Puerto Padre and had carried out “internationalist” missions.

In June 2023, Dr. Pablo Corrales Susi was murdered in Havana, allegedly to steal his motorcycle. it took the police several days to find his body.

More recently, in December, another pediatrician was killed in the municipality of San Cristóbal, in the province of Artemisa. After strangling him, they hid his body and stole several items from his home. The doctor, identified as Efrén Padrón, worked at the Comandante Pinares hospital.

