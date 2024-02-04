A Storm Knocks Down Poles, Roofs and Water Tanks in Havana

14ymedio, Havana, 4 February 2024 — The heavy rains and strong winds have caused serious problems in different areas of the Cuban capital. As 14ymedio has witnessed in the Calzada de Luyanó in the municipality of Diez de Octubre, the gusts knocked down several poles of the power line and the roof of a house.

According to reports from residents between Luco and Villanueva streets, some water storage tanks placed on the roofs even flew off. At the same time, power outages have increased as weather conditions worsen.

Communications have also been affected, and the internet connection is down in large areas of the city. The forecasts indicate that Sunday and Monday mornings will be especially difficult for western Cuba.

The strong winds, rains and tides will especially affect Pinar del Río, Artemisa and Havana. On the south coast, in the Batabanó area, the neighbors closest to the sea have begun to evacuate on their own, according to reports collected by 14ymedio.

This Sunday in the Diez de Octubre district in Havana, the neighbors remembered January 2019, when a hurricane hit Luyanó leaving three dead and more than 170 injured. The area, several of the residents say, has not yet recovered from that experience.

Translated by Regina Anavy

