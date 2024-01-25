Cuban Exile Leaders and Musicians Unite Against Communism and for Freedom on the Island

EFE (via 14ymedio), Miami, 24 January 2024 — The Assembly of the Cuban Resistance (ARC), a platform of opposition organizations from inside and outside the Island, presented this Tuesday in Miami a campaign to promote freedom with the premiere of the video of the song La Marcha Anticomunista (The Anticommunist March), recorded by Paquito D’Rivera and Frankie Marcos & Clouds.

The Freedom and Unity campaign, for democracy and against communism, which took place at the American Museum of the Cuban Diaspora, brought together a large audience and leaders of the exile community, in addition to 20 musicians who were given an award in recognition of their defense of freedom.



This meeting “goes beyond our geographies and latitudes and calls on all of us to work for freedom and democracy and against communism,” Sylvia Iriondo, president of Mothers and Women against Repression, one of the member organizations of the ARC, told EFE.

As the “shocking” video of the song says, the objective of this campaign that has just begun is to warn society that “communism is the cancer of humanity,” a chorus that La Marcha Anticommunista insistently repeats with “images and testimonies of people who are victims of that evil,” said Iriondo, one of the speakers at the event.

The premier of the video, in Spanish and English, was attended by musicians from inside and outside the Island and from other countries, including Amaury Gutiérrez, Marisela Verena, Carlos Oliva, Luis Bofill, El Funky, Marichal, Los 3 de la Habana, El B de los Aldeanos and Greg Jackson, an American, among others.

The ARC, made up of 50 Cuban groups, received multiple messages of solidarity during the event from deputies belonging to the European Union, Latin America and different political parties.

It is an international effort for “freedom, the unity of democratic forces and against communist regimes such as Cuba,” added the leader of the exile.

This campaign is a “step in the right direction, because this evil that plagues humanity (communism) is the responsibility of all of us,” to achieve the “solidarity that the Cuban people and others deserve,” he said.



The official video of the song points out that its message is aimed at “a confused world, exposed to socialist and leftist propaganda, as well as at those who have been influenced by the deceptive promises of these ideologies.”

“Ultimately, our goal is to provide support to those people who defend human rights, political freedom and global justice on a daily basis,” says the text of the song by Frankie Marcos & Clouds, Paquito D’Rivera and Greg Jackson.

Translated by Regina Anavy

