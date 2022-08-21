Cuban Composers of “Patria y Vida” — Homeland and Life — Will Receive the Medal of Freedom

EFE (via 14ymedio), Miami, August 16, 2022 — The composers of the song Patria y Vida will be recognized with the Medal of Freedom that will be awarded to them by the Latino Composers Hall of Fame (LCHOF) at the welcome gala for its new members, which will be held on October 13 in south Florida.

This new award created by the LCHOF will end up in the hands of Yotuel Romero, Beatriz Luengo, Descemer Bueno, Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara, Maykel Castillo Osorbo, Alexander Delgado, Randy Malcom Martínez and DJ El Funky, the composers of the song, which became an anthem for the opposition inside and outside Cuba.

The song, which was the soundtrack for the popular protests of July 11, 2021, has received, among others, the Latin Grammy Award for Best Song of the Year.

The Medal of Freedom will be one of the La Musa awards that will be presented at the LCHOF ceremony, which will take place at the Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood, south Florida, and they will also celebrate their tenth anniversary, as announced on Monday by Billboard magazine.

The LCHOF, based in Miami Beach, will welcome its new members, including the Dominican, Johnny Ventura, who died in July of last year and who, posthumously, will join this room that brings together and pays tribute to the great figures of Latin music.

The other distinguished people in this year’s event will be the producers, Desmond Child and Rudy Pérez, both founders of the LCHOF, as well as the composer, Tony Renis.

The ceremony will also recognize the Mexican, Emmanuel, who will receive an award for his artistic legacy, and the Puerto Rican, José Feliciano, who will receive the Song of All Time award for his immortal theme Feliz Navidad.

Manuel Alejandro, from Spain, and the Venezuelan, Elena Rose, will be among the musicians awarded at the gala, as well as the executives of the music and entertainment industry, Gustavo Menéndez, Walter Kolm and Eddy Cue.

According to Billboard, the gala will be hosted by the Peruvian-American actress and singer, Isabela Merced, and artists such as Emilio and Gloria Estefan, José Feliciano, Draco Rosa, Erika Ender, La India, Luis Figueroa, Yotuel and Gente De Zona, among others, will perform.

As in previous years, the composers selected this year to be part of the Latino Composers Hall of Fame have been chosen from a group of nominees by a committee of figures and leaders of the music industry.

Translated by Regina Anavy

