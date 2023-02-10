Cuban Activists Denounce ‘Political Violence’ in a Letter to Colombian Vice President Francia Marquez

EFE (via 14ymedio), Havana, 9 February 2023 — The Citizens Committee for Racial Intergration (CIR) denounced the “political violence” against independent activists in a letter directed to the vice president of Colombia, Francia Márque, who began a visit to Cuba this Thursday.

“A considerable part of the activists today deprived of liberty are women and Afro-descendants, marked by political violence,” said the letter published on the committee’s social networks.

The anti-racist organization also recognized the “high commitment in the defense of human rights” of Marqué, who serves in the Government of Colombian president Gustavo Petro.

“We appeal to your social sensitivity and your high commitment to the defense of human rights, and to the eradication of structural inequalities, in order to convey our concerns to the Cuban authorities,” the CIR indicated.

“Here, like you in our sister nation (Colombia), we risk our lives every day, until dignity becomes customary, for the common good,” they added.

Márquez traveled to Cuba this Thursday to inaugurate the Havana International Book Fair, dedicated this year to Colombia.

Her visit represents an “invaluable opportunity” to “strengthen the ties of friendship” in “the new era of political relations” between the two countries, the Colombian Vice Presidency explained in a statement.

