Cuba Reaffirms Its ‘Unique Friendship’ With North Korea

EFE (via 14ymedio), Havana, 16 March 2024 — The Cuban government decorated the ambassador of North Korea, Ma Chol Su, who finalized his diplomatic work in Havana, while reaffirming Cuba’s “unique friendship” with the Asian country, state media reported on Saturday.

The official newspaper Granma reported a meeting between the Cuban president, Miguel Díaz-Canel and the North Korean diplomat. In it, the Cuban president affirmed that the decoration was a “reaffirmation of friendship, solidarity and the brotherhood that exists between our Parties, our peoples and our Governments.”

North Korea maintains a historic relationship with Cuba that dates back to the time of the Cold War

“Our relations have matured with the passage of time; they have endured and been consolidated. This process has been achieved because our relations have elements that distinguish them as truly unique among peoples,” he added.

The North Korean ambassador assured that he would transmit “to the leader Kim Jong-Un the messages of friendship and the fraternal feelings expressed” by Díaz-Canel.

North Korea has a historic relationship with Cuba that dates back to the time of the Cold War, in 1960. Then Cuban President Fidel Castro (1926-2016) visited North Korea in 1986, where he met with the country’s founder, Kim Il-sung, and his son and successor, Kim Jong-il, grandfather and father, respectively, of the current North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un.

The reaffirmation of political ties with North Korea takes place almost a month after the announcement of the formalization of relations between South Korea and Cuba, broken since 1959.

Translated by Regina Anavy

____________

COLLABORATE WITH OUR WORK: The 14ymedio team is committed to practicing serious journalism that reflects Cuba’s reality in all its depth. Thank you for joining us on this long journey. We invite you to continue supporting us by becoming a member of 14ymedio now. Together we can continue transforming journalism in Cuba.