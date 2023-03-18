Cuba Is the Sixth Country With the Most Spaniards Living Abroad

EFE (via 14ymedio), Madrid, March 16, 2023 — The number of people with Spanish nationality residing abroad reached 2,790,317 as of January 1, 2023, which represents an increase in one year of 47,712 people, 1.7%, according to data published this Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE). Cuba is the sixth country with the most Spaniards: 160,833.

The foreign country where the most Spaniards live is still Argentina (477,465), followed by France (297,142), the United States (192,766), Germany (182,631), the United Kingdom (which despite Brexit has continued to rise, 2.9% in 2022, to 181,181), Mexico (155,543), Brazil (136.611), Venezuela (the only one of the first 10 that has decreased, by 2.8%, to 136,145) and Switzerland (132,384).

In addition to Venezuela, the Spanish population has decreased in Peru (–1.6%), Morocco (–0.9%), Chile (–0.7%), Argentina (–0.6%), Uruguay and Ecuador (–0.1 % in both cases).

The Census of Spanish Residents Abroad also reveals that of the total, 166,728 were new registrations in 2022, and that 43,593, or 26.1% of these were born in Spain; 98,428, 59.0%, in the country of residence; and 24,797, 14.9%, in other countries.

Almost nine out of 10 of the 43,593 new foreign residents born in Spain registered in European or American countries: 26,430, 60.8%, in European countries and 12,347, 28.4%, in the Americas.

Returning to the entire population of Spanish nationality residing abroad, 1,407,081 are women and 1,383,236 men.

In addition, 1,753,155, 62.8%, are between 16 and 64 years old; 616,798, 22.1%, are 65 or older; and 420,364, 15.1%, are under 16 years old.

Some 58.7% have fixed their residence in America, 37.7% in Europe and 3.6% in the rest of the world, although the largest increases in registrations during 2022 occurred on the European continent, with 32,589 more, ahead of the American, with 19,698 more.

According to this INE statistic, 844,660, 30.2% of the total of almost 2.8 million were born in Spain; 1,626,079, 58.3%, in the country of residence; and 314,532, 11.3%, in other countries (in 0.2% of cases that information is not recorded).

That proportion is similar in the case of those who live in Africa but changes for the rest of the continents: in Europe, Asia and Oceania, because there are more people born in Spain, and in America, because there are more born in the country of residence.

Translated by Regina Anavy

