Cuba Extends the Tariff Exemption for Food, Medicines and Other Products

EFE (via 14ymedio), Havana, December 31, 2023 — The Cuban authorities announced this Saturday a new extension – until March 31 – to the tariff exemption for food, toiletries, medicines and even generators that travelers can bring to the Island for non-commercial purposes.

As a novelty of the measure taken in 2021 and prolonged several times, “the non-commercial import above the value established by the route of air, sea, mail and courier shipments of generators with a power greater than 900 watt-hour,” is allowed, according to the Ministry of Finance and Prices.

For the extension of the measure, “the persistence of the conditions that gave rise, in 2021, to its implementation” has been considered, according to the source.

Therefore, the tariff benefit will be maintained, which authorizes exceptionally, the non-commercial import, without limits in its value and exempt from the payment of customs duties, food, toiletries and medicines, through passengers as accompanied luggage.

The import of food and medicines without tariff limits was a measure put into effect after the anti-government protests of 11 July 2021, which had as its main causes the scarcity and shortage of those basic products.

The law in force in Cuba on the import of luggage consists of a complex system of points and weight limits that establishes tariffs on excess items brought by travelers.

In the case of medicines, up to 22 pounds are allowed to be introduced into the country.

The economic crisis in Cuba was aggravated by the pandemic, the economic sanctions imposed by the United States and the failures in internal macroeconomic management.

Translated by Regina Anavy

