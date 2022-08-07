Cuba Coordinates with the US For Help to Put Out the Fire in Matanzas

EFE/14ymedio, Matanzas/Havana, 6 August 2022 — The Cuban authorities are coordinating with the United States with regards to the aid offered by this country to put out the great fire that is still active in two of eight crude oil deposits in the industrial zone of the Cuban city of Matanzas). So far, 17 firefighters have disappeared and at least 67 people have been injured.

Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernández de Cossío wrote on Twitter that the US government “offered technical advice, already placed in the hands of specialists for proper coordination.”

“We deeply appreciate the condolences and expressions of help from various organizations and people from the United States on the occasion of the incident in Matanzas,” added the Vice Chancellor.

The United States Embassy in Cuba also reported on Twitter that it was “in contact with Cuba about the incident in Matanzas.” Adding, “In the meantime, we want to make it clear that United States law authorizes United States entities and organizations to provide aid and response to disasters in Cuba.”

This Saturday afternoon it was also learned that “by presidential order, specialized personnel from Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) are getting ready to travel to Cuba to help extinguish the fire,” according to the newspaper El Universal .

“High-level sources from the [Mexican] federal government assured that it was President Andrés Manuel López Obrador himself who gave the instruction,” the press outlet said.

