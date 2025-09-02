Cuba Bought $205 Million in Food from the US Between January and May

US-Cuba Trade highlights the role of the private sector in the increase in vehicle and machinery purchases

14ymedio, Havana, 18 July 2025 — Continuing the upward trend experienced since the beginning of the year, imports of U.S. products to Cuba increased again by 7.6% this May compared to the same month in 2024. In total, the island purchased products worth $37.2 million that month. In the last five months, the figure has risen to $204,928,982, 16.6% more than the same period last year.

The data, published by the United States-Cuba Economic and Trade Council (US-Cuba Trade), put into practice what is no secret: the island is becoming increasingly dependent on imports from the enemy “empire” to feed the population, as national agricultural production has collapsed. As a result, food purchases continue to occupy the largest share of the basket.

For another month, chicken once again led the list of purchases, with thighs, rumps, and frozen meat valued at $15,782,351, representing 42.2% of total imports.

The island also acquired a significant amount of powdered milk, representing 12% of the import value.

The island also purchased a significant amount of powdered milk, representing 12% of the import value, valued at $4,430,000. Another $2,400,553 was used for fluid milk, $1,196,977 for rice, $812,317 for pre-prepared foods, $664,571 for religious hosts, and $479,420 for coffee (roasted, unroasted, and decaffeinated).

US-Cuba Trade also highlighted the import of motorcycles for $1,359,638, but no mention is made of the purchases of used vehicles, which in recent months, following an authorization from Washington, had become popular among business owners and private companies on the island. Humanitarian donations, meanwhile, amounted to $10,783,073, while purchases of medical and healthcare products amounted to a meager $52,281.

US vehicle and machinery sales to Cuba deserve special mention. From 2023 to the end of 2025, the report estimates, exports of all types of vehicles—new, used, electric, gasoline, motorcycles, and trucks—and their parts will exceed $115 million, to which sales of machinery and industrial products must be added, for a total of $140 million. US-Cuba Trade notes that the dynamism of the private sector has largely contributed to the increase in US exports.

In the first half of 2025, purchases abroad in this sector exceeded $1 billion.

The Cuban government recently recognized the participation of individuals in the economy and the importation of all kinds of products to the island. During parliamentary sessions, it stated that, in the first half of 2025, foreign purchases in this sector exceeded $1 billion, a 34% increase compared to the same period in 2024.

At the top of the list are SMEs, responsible for 70% of this amount, followed by self-employed workers (26%) and artisans, agricultural and non-agricultural cooperatives (4%).

Among the main imported products, added the Parliament’s Economic Commission, are raw materials and intermediate products (37%), food (22%), beverages (16%) and “machinery, appliances and their parts” (13%).

The Ministry of the Food Industry , which is facing a clear domestic production crisis and has a limited budget, also admitted that 25% of its production depends on its links with the private sector.

