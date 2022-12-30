Cuba Attends to 250 Haitian Migrants Detained in Ciego de Avila

EFE (via 14ymedio), Havana, 27 December 2022 — A total of 253 migrants from Haiti are being cared for by local authorities and the Red Cross after their boat — which was headed to the United States — landed in the province of Ciego de Ávila due to “bad weather,” official media reported on Tuesday.

The Haitians are in good health and are temporarily staying in a school where provincial government officials once took classes. Of the total number of people treated, 61 are women and 31 are minors, according to the newspaper Invasor.

The Cuban Red Cross also attended to the balseros.

The Island’s official media assured that “contact with the highest Cuban authorities has already been established to ensure the organized, safe and voluntary return to the country of origin” of the migrants.

This is the second time this year that a group of Haitians landed in Ciego de Ávila after their boat went off-route on its way to the United States.

Last February, 292 migrants from that country, including 56 minors, who were on a “precarious boat,” landed at the Cayo Paredón.

On that occasion, Cubadebate reported that the boat had been in the water five days and that “they must have gone about 400 miles before they ended up landing on the Ciego de Ávila coast.”

Translated by Regina Anavy

____________

COLLABORATE WITH OUR WORK: The 14ymedio team is committed to practicing serious journalism that reflects Cuba’s reality in all its depth. Thank you for joining us on this long journey. We invite you to continue supporting us by becoming a member of 14ymedio now. Together we can continue transforming journalism in Cuba.